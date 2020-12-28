IT leaders’ top 15 takeaways from 2020

CIOs started 2020 talking about better business alignment, maturing their cloud architecture, and furthering digital transformation. No one expected a pandemic.

Yet here we are, at the end of a year full of unexpected upheavals that tested nearly every organization and executive, including CIOs and their IT teams who faced unique challenges as they raced to enable widescale remote work and support rapidly shifting market dynamics.

So what did IT learn from the year’s dramatic events? Quite a lot. Here, IT leaders offer insights on how 2020 has impacted their outlook on IT.

1. The power of focus and urgency

Whirlpool Dani Brown, senior vice president and CIO, Whirlpool