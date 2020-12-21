Carrier and AWS partner on innovative cold-chain platform

Carrier and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have agreed to build a digital platform, the latest in a series of deals in which enterprises are parlaying public cloud arrangements into strategic co-innovation. The leading provider of HVAC, security and building automation technologies is partnering with AWS to build Lynx, a connected cold chain that delivers real-time visibility and insights about the journey of temperature-sensitive cargo.

"Lynx is bringing together data from assets moving from one location to another to improve outcomes," says Bobby George, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Carrier, who is running point on the Lynx initiative with AWS. The pact will help Carrier accelerate digital solutions for transport and storage to market, George adds.

Overhyped though the public cloud may be, 63 percent of IT leaders said the multi-tenant approach has helped them tackle growth, efficiency, innovation, and other CEO priorities, according to Gartner research. By 2025 the researcher projects the cloud will empower IT leaders to deliver immersive customer experiences and new business models, further driving innovation and growth.

This is already happening, with select partnerships predicated on generating revenue vis-a-vis new digital services and business models. The multi-year deal between Carrier and AWS follows Takeda’s recent hook up with AWS to accelerate treatments for COVID-19. Earlier this year, Land O'Lakes partnered with Microsoft Azure on agriculture tech solutions.

Digital innovation in the cloud