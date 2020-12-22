4 trends fueling hybrid-work strategies in 2021

If 2020 taught tech leaders anything it is to expect the unexpected, as the coronavirus exacted a considerable toll from businesses worldwide. But CIOs still have their jobs to do, driving digital strategy that provides stellar employee and customer experiences.

Trends that bubbled up in the second half of 2020 — including migrations to cloud software, virtual solutions, and automation, complemented by analytics to measure the efficacy of these solutions — will gain momentum and accelerate in 2021. The importance of cultivating a quality hybrid work model to support superior employee experiences can’t be understated as workers enter the second year of the pandemic.

“Work culture and employee experience has changed forever, whether we like it or not, making those CIOs who can seamlessly enable new experiences a beacon for talent,” wrote Forrester Research in its 2021 CIO predictions. “At companies that don’t deliver great experiences, employees will walk or, worse, stay and underperform.”

Here corporate leaders share the top trends that will impact their digital strategies in 2021.

Workplace and recruitment, reimagined