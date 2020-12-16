Women in AI awards Australia and New Zealand extended

The Women in AI Awards A/NZ has extended its deadline for entries to December 31.

Founded in Paris three years ago, Women in AI (WAI) is an international network of leading women working in AI, seeking great gender diversity in the field itself, as well as championing specific AI projects designed to foster greater diversity in business and communities.

Ambassador of the A/NZ chapter and CEO of AI startup Pat Inc, Beth Carey told CIO Australia that AI is now at a tipping point whereby its potential impact on people and communities demands a more ‘multi-disciplinary’ approach to its design and application.

“We need to have as much input from social scientists as from computer scientists,” she said.

The CIO Show: Women in IT, part 1

The CIO Show: Women in IT, part 2

This is important as ethics in AI looms as a major issue for organisations collecting and managing sensitive personal information, enabling machines to make increasingly important decisions.

And as has been shown, without adequate human oversight AI systems are vulnerable to ‘bias’, sometimes with devastating consequences.

“If you’re making a decision for an individuals’ welfare and it’s based on the traditional machine learning methodology, it vulnerable to bias in the data,” Carey warned.

The CIO Show: Artificial intelligence in Australia, part 1

The CIO Show: Artificial intelligence in Australia, part 1

As the social sciences are heavily dominated by women, it’s hoped that bringing them – and other disciplines such as nursing – into the AI-fold will lead to greater empathy, fairness and more effective implementation of the technology in business and society.

“To date AI has been led by dominant groups, especially in Silicon valley which are predominantly men, so the question is are we going to get the best AI if we don’t encourage multi-disciplinary approaches?" Carey asked.

She also noted AI companies led by women seem to have a harder time attracting investment.

The 2020 A/NZ WAI winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art on February 23, hosted by multi-award-winning STEM journalist and Science and Technology Editor for NITV, Rae Johnston.

AirTree Ventures, Blue Chill, Telstra, CBA and several Australian universities are among the 20 sponsors of the event.

Australia’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop is the patron for WAI in Australia and New Zealand.