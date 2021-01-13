January 2021: The race to digital

Welcome to the January 2021 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn how IT leaders can get more business value from analytics and navigate office politics for better collaboration, and how Equifax rebuilding its tech stack entirely on public cloud services. We also take a deep dive into how digital transformation initiatives accelerated during the pandemic as organizations were forced to find new ways to interact with customers, and how top-performing organizations are doubling down on digital transformation, creating new digital products and services to better position themselves for the future.

Contents

GROW

Transforming analytics into business impact

Getting the most from analytics requires a laser focus on business outcomes. Here, IT leaders shed light on how they transformed their company’s analytics practices into business assets.

LEAD

The CIO’s guide to navigating office politics

The CIO role is rapidly changing. So too are the politics IT leaders encounter when collaborating on digital initiatives. Here’s how to keep IT on task and above the fray.

COVER STORY

Accelerating digital transformation in the wake of covid-19

The pandemic has put the need for digital advancement in the spotlight—and CIOs have responded by fast-tracking technical and cultural transformations.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Vipin Gupta, CIO at Toyota Financial Services, joins Maryfran Johnson to discuss reimagining IT budgets, accelerating digital transformation, and more.

RUN

Equifax goes all in on the public cloud

The consumer reporting agency's migration to public cloud continues unabated, says CTO Bryson Koehler, who has spent the past two years overhauling IT after a massive data breach rattled the company.