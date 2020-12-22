Monitor Every Network Like You Own It to Ensure Apps Run Flawlessly

Network monitoring has become more essential of late, as companies move workloads and applications off premises and to hyperscale cloud providers. As workloads move to the cloud, customers need to keep track of what’s happening on their own networks, the cloud provider’s network, and the Internet that connects the two.

The pandemic has pushed many workforces to the home office, with employees relying on their consumer Internet service providers to get work done. Suddenly, the corporate network has become a complex tangle of interconnected networks, making it more difficult to track problems with application performance when they happen.

Manage all the networks

One solution to this problem is for companies to use network monitoring tools to track down the trouble spots and anticipate network problems. This type of monitoring is often called “visibility and performance management,” or VPM.

Network performance monitoring is critical for companies that need apps to be available and to run at peak performance. Disruptions hurt productivity and customer satisfaction, and they can result in loss of revenue. Depending on the size of the company and the length of the downtime, poor network or app performance can cost from thousands to millions of dollars.

The simple fact is that many organizations now use networks they don’t own or control. But they still need their applications to run flawlessly.

VPM tools allow companies to monitor networks and diagnose problems across all the networks they touch, including networks operated by cloud providers and those operated by work-from-home employees’ Internet service providers. When companies can monitor every network, they acknowledge the gaps they have when moving to the cloud and using home networks.

VPM tools allow for full packet capture to analyze the networks that companies use. Full packet capture allows for deep packet inspection, giving companies detailed information about where networks, both inside and outside their walls, are experiencing problems. Meanwhile, browser synthetics can simulate users interacting with a website or application. These tools provide detailed page metrics that can point to underlying network problems and help diagnose why an app may be running slowly.

Checking the cloud

In a cloud computing scenario, an organization can either rely on the cloud provider’s own visibility and network management tools, or they can bring their own tools. In most cases, the cloud customer will want to do their own “digital experience monitoring” (DEM) to ensure a good end user experience and to keep the cloud provider honest and accountable.

When a company has its own monitoring capabilities, it has the flexibility to move workloads around as it needs to, and at the same time, it has increased visibility into those outside networks.

When outside networks have problems, companies end up with a poor customer experience. In today’s competitive world, the bar is high regarding customer experience and applications. If customers are having a poor experience because of a trouble spot on the Internet or the cloud network, the company involved needs to know about it immediately.

In addition, poor employee experience is an issue when networks aren’t performing well. A poor employee experience can lead to lower retention rates, as well as employee disengagement and frustration, not to mention lower productivity. With a VPM tool, a company can diagnose if the problem in an employee’s home network is with the ISP, the router, or the Wi-Fi network.

Then, the company’s networking team can tell the home worker to wire up, set up a mesh network, or send a trouble ticket to the ISP. In some cases, employees can change ISPs if the problems persist.

Today, with more and more apps moving to the cloud and employees continuing to work from, companies need a way to monitor all the networks they use to allow employees to work and deliver products and services to customers. VPM tools offer the network the visibility it needs to do this flawlessly.

Learn more about how VPM enables enhanced network monitoring and visibility.