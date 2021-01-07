4 attributes of future-ready IT leaders

A recent study on the future of leadership highlights some significant leadership gaps that are hampering organizations’ ability to transform and succeed in the digital economy. The survey of 4,394 global leaders found that just 12% of executives believe their leaders have the right mindsets to lead them, and only 40% agree that their companies are building a robust leadership pipeline to tackle the demands of the digital economy.

Making matters worse, as they scramble to develop the talent on their bench, most companies are relying on an outdated leadership playbook. As disruption hits every facet of the business, forward-thinking CIOs like these are looking at how to reimagine that playbook through programs to nurture and strengthen their pipeline of future-ready leaders.

Recently, five of the top CIOs in their respective industries joined me on two leadership panels to share their leadership philosophies, insights, and stories, along with words of advice and encouragement for up-and-coming IT leaders.

Here are a few of the central themes that came out of these discussions.

IT’s rising stars are relationship builders