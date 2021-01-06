Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Robert Pick, SVP and CIO, Tokio Marine North America Services

Podcast

Robert Pick, SVP and CIO, Tokio Marine North America Services, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss IT strategy in the new year and more.

Next read this:

Related:

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

7 secrets of successful remote IT teams
  