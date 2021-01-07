APM 4.0 and the Power of Actionable Insight for North American Businesses

In AVEVA’s recent global survey identifying the key investment drivers for digital transformation, Asset Performance Management (APM) initiatives were found to have the most demanding requirements surrounding technology investment. The survey results revealed that operations and maintenance professionals engaged in APM initiatives stand apart from all other professional categories in how important technology is in their endeavor to create new services and products to drive actionable insight for business.

According to Inderpreet Shoker, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group, “with the retiring wave of baby boomers in North America, the labor shortage of available operations and maintenance personnel is a major challenge for the industrial world. The industry is seeing greater adoption of automation and technology to compensate for the growing skills shortage.” A recent ARC Advisory Group survey found that the skills gap is among the top challenges in the industrial world, with around 40% of respondents indicating it as their top challenge.

The findings also revealed that while APM experts across all countries rank Enterprise Asset Performance Management as extremely relevant to their business, Condition and Preventative Maintenance Management is equally or more important to many of those professionals concerned about maximum asset reliability worldwide. And in the US, our findings also revealed that Supply Chain Optimization is cited as key to their business, emphasizing further how APM identified technology as providing a great potential to upgrade both safety and security and emergency response times.

Our results also found that APM experts feel they require comprehensive and visionary engineering and industrial software solutions, with real-time data visualization and augmented, virtual, or mixed reality ranked as the top technical requirements. In a recent ARC survey, about 10% of the end users said they are already investing in new extended reality technologies, and over 55% are looking to invest in the technology in the next five years, indicating a strong interest in the technology. Furthermore, according to ARC research, the augmented reality market in the industrial world is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% in the next three years.

Luckily for APM experts, there is no shortage of new technology to drive digital transformation: It’s fair to say that there’s been a global disruption in Asset Performance Management. APM 4.0 is here, and it’s redefining the asset lifecycle for industry, particularly manufacturing. And North America, which accounted for over 30% of market share in 2018, drives forward much of the research and development activities in the field of IIoT, and is home to key players and emerging companies, according to Grandview Research.

The APM revolution has begun

Leading manufacturers leverage APM 4.0 to achieve balance between maintenance performance and overall economic performance. In fact, according to Research and Markets, North America, being home to many huge organizations within economically and technologically advanced countries, has witnessed an increase in the awareness for proactive maintenance. For manufacturers, APM 4.0 is where new operational models, goals, and related technologies come together, and it is helping digital transformation initiatives to exceed expectations, while boosting the bottom line.

For many years, companies spoke of wanting to expand monitoring of assets. Two barriers stood in the way: first, sensing technology was expensive, and second, delivering the data to people who needed it was difficult. Fast forward to today, and new and innovative technologies have paved the way to do more real-time and predictive analysis, and the future promises the potential for autonomous operation.

From an operations perspective, APM 4.0 takes advantage of the information and insights these new models and technologies provide to maintenance organizations. The outcome for maintenance is smart connected assets, with lowered maintenance costs and increased availability.

Reaping the rewards of APM 4.0

Early adopters of APM 4.0 can reach an optimal balance between how often they maintain assets (controlling costs) and minimize the risk of unplanned downtime to the business. That gives them a competitive advantage by lowering operations costs, improving asset reliability, extending asset life, and better de-commissioning.

Companies worldwide are reaping the rewards of APM 4.0. APM 4.0 has contributed to reducing inventory by several million dollars, enabling companies in almost every industry to analyze inventory activity, such as ordering frequency, number of turns, and inventory value.

About the Author

Kim Custeau

Kim Custeau develops and leads the strategy for industrial Asset Performance Management solutions that help AVEVA customers improve asset reliability and performance to maximize return on capital investments and increase profitability. Custeau has more than 30 years of experience in industrial asset management software and services.

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company’s engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries. For more details visit: www.aveva.com