Platform Modernization for the Digital Age

For several years now, enterprises have prioritized becoming modern businesses. While the pandemic hasn’t changed that priority, businesses across the globe are pursuing their modernization efforts with far greater degrees of urgency. More people than ever are working from home, and there are significant challenges to supporting this distributed workforce. Having all of them connected to, and working from, a modern cloud platform can ease the process considerably.

CIOs, VPs of infrastructure, and other IT leaders tasked with modernizations are under enormous pressure. They need to find a solution that reduces costs, increases agility, and, above all, delivers transformational business value. With so much riding on their platform choice, migration, and long-term technology strategy, it is understandable that enterprises have taken their time with this decision. However, customers who have been bold enough to tackle this problem head on and transform their IT landscapes are delivering a differentiated competitive advantage for their organizations.

Organizations competing in the digital age need to build their modern business model on three pillars: platform, application, and data modernization. For the truly modern business, platform modernization means deploying on a robust, scalable, cloud-based platform. Migrating to the cloud — or expanding an existing operational footprint in the cloud — can provide the following:

Increased agility

Increased security

Increased flexibility

Robust backup and disaster recovery

Cost Controls and Other Factors

Modernizing to a cloud platform also can help reduce capital expenditures. Outfitting and maintaining on-premises data centers and investing in servers require a significant amount of capital. Migrating to a cloud platform means adopting a “pay as you go” model: Companies pay for the amount of storage and services used on a monthly basis. There also is ongoing maintenance included with the cloud platform operating expense, such as security and performance updates and patches.

Security is a primary factor when considering cloud platforms. Cloud computing platforms have proven more secure than on-premises data center servers; and with the backup and recovery practices cloud providers offer, the risk of losing critical data is further mitigated.

Consider this case: A global pharmaceutical company was paying $2 million a year to operate two of its managed data centers. The company realized it could achieve considerable cost savings by moving to a cloud platform. It was working on its own to migrate data center operations to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. As it got further along in the process, it partnered with Cognizant to manage the AWS migration.

This particular migration had its share of challenges. First, there was a specific timeline. Migrating any data center involves a complex series of processes, and the company couldn’t afford any delays that would force it to renew its existing managed data center contract. There also were technology challenges brought about by migrating the data centers, each built around a different architecture.

Cognizant’s strong relationship with AWS helped this enterprise successfully manage the migration, using the AWS phased Migration Acceleration Program methodology, which moves rapidly from assessment to readiness and planning, then to migration itself. Ultimately, 90% of the data center workloads successfully were migrated to the AWS cloud platform well within the timeframe.

In today’s environment, building a more resilient business is critical. A truly resilient modern business must be flexible, scalable, and able to adapt and shift as market conditions dictate. The cloud provides a solid foundation for these new business requirements. Working with an MSP such as Cognizant and its partner AWS can help you migrate operations to the cloud, expand your cloud footprint, and manage your cloud operations to fast-track digital transformation.