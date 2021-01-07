Thriving in the Post-Pandemic World: Reinventing North American Operating Models

Digital transformation is rapidly changing the way Americans do business. Industrial organizations in all sectors are producing and using vast amounts of data and consequently require robust technologies to run their operations. In 2020 alone, government IT spending in North America will be the largest globally, reaching $191 billion, according to Gartner.

The world experienced unimaginable and unprecedented change in 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic paved the way for increased digital transformation as businesses worldwide shift operations and reinvent themselves to cope with the “new normal,” which includes new social distancing measures, restrictions on movement, and supply chain disruptions. Many companies have also increased remote working and virtual collaboration, which has driven strong demand for emerging technologies.

As this post-pandemic reality sets in, we will quickly see a new digital age dawn. In fact, according to McKinsey & Company, the average share of products and/or services in North America that are partially or fully digitalized rose to 60% during the COVID-19 crisis. In this world, digital capabilities will increasingly act as a barometer for economic resilience, and the industries that will thrive past the COVID-19 crisis will be those that can fully digitalize their operations.

In disrupted times, leaders need to think differently, especially as CIOs become more central to contingency strategies during crises, according to the Center for Digital Transformation at the University of California, Irvine. Unified data and analytics can empower the experts with better information, enabling them to make more informed decisions and optimize operations for the new environment in which they operate. Continuous learning is also redefining competitive advantage, bringing the most advanced technology into a unified data environment, enabling teams to maximize performance, minimize cost and delay, and ensure efficient organizational operations. The result, in turn, is a reduction in energy usage and cuts in emissions, both outright using smart models and as a by-product of reducing the need for emergency flaring and rework.

A watershed event for the world

COVID-19 has been a watershed event for the world. For many organizations, the digital transformation that was expected to take years has been compressed into days and weeks. As entire industries rapidly reset, digital infrastructure is front and center in this transition toward a new computing environment, which has added layers of complexity with broad implications for how IT managers secure corporate IT environments.

Security, consequently, presents a particularly unique challenge as successful business continuity depends on a secure operating environment. Much of the world’s economy is now increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure and meeting the highest governance standards for these critical assets is as much a social as it is a business obligation. This gives a good indication as to why “80% of businesses in North America and Europe anticipate year-over-year tech spending to stay the same or increase,” according to a survey by SWZD.

Cloud computing has long been a platform that can deliver true business outcomes in the face of ever-evolving challenges, and COVID-19 has further reinforced this. The demand for cloud services will soar in some sectors but wither in other verticals shifting for survival. And as ARC Advisory Group Vice President Craig Resnick says, “If you don’t have a cloud strategy yet, you will not have the flexibility and agility to maintain competitive advantage in the new normal.”

Economic resilience is now tied closely to our digital infrastructure. With the rate of data consumption growing exponentially, American companies that invest in innovative technologies will be the ones that thrive in the coming years – staying competitive on the international stage.

About the Author

Craig joined AVEVA in 2018 as Chief Executive Officer. Previously he was Chief Operating Officer at PTC Inc, where he had responsibility for engineering, marketing and sales. He also served as President of the Solutions Group. At PTC, he returned the digital engineering business to growth, revitalized the partner network, and successfully introduced a new generation of Industry 4.0 connected manufacturing applications.

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company’s engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries. For more details visit: www.aveva.com