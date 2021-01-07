How Diversity and Inclusion Drives Digital Transformation

In the U.S., women account for less than one-third of manufacturing workers despite making up nearly half of the working population. In fact, women constitute one of U.S. manufacturing’s largest pools of untapped talent. Over the last few years, many industry leaders have made significant investments to strengthen their training programs and recruitment efforts to address the challenges of an aging workforce. Those at the forefront of innovation know that widening the pool of talent by targeting today’s gender gap will be key for success.

AVEVA understands the business, moral, and legal imperatives for diversity and inclusion, and has already started demonstrating this by fostering a culture of inclusivity, belonging, and wellbeing while simultaneously attracting and developing the best talent. It should come as no surprise that diverse and inclusive companies are proven to innovate more readily and succeed in driving digital transformation.

Take an inclusive-first approach

Attracting and retaining a diverse pool of talent is a universal challenge for global businesses. According to the Brookings Institute, “the broad diversity of the United States is an unrivaled yet underutilized source of strength to project moral authority and global leadership to address the most complex challenges.” Creating a culture of inclusion is essential to allow everyone to feel they can be themselves and contribute their best work. This helps build a sense of purpose and provides a positive environment that is key to retaining staff.

The outcomes speak for themselves. Organizations with employees from diverse backgrounds see better problem-solving abilities, which is a standout characteristic that will be a competitive advantage during the era of continuous digital transformation. And once you realize that workplace belonging leads to “56% increase in job performance, a 50% reduction in turnover risk, and a 75% decrease in employee sick days,” you recognize it’s not just the right thing to do, it’s good business.

It’s important to recognize that employees with diverse perspectives flourish in environments that are equipped to nurture that development. As a result, AVEVA is investing in global learning interventions focused on leadership development, D&I, and performance management through education and learning for all line managers. The company is also delivering training for all employees providing a consistent view of D&I and the behaviours expected. As professionals of a data-driven and metric-measured industry, this uniformity is not just appreciated, it’s expected.

Diversity pays off

Diversity at the leadership level is also an issue for many industries. For every 100 men promoted and hired to manager, only 72 women are promoted and hired, and this is particularly a challenge in male-dominated industries such as engineering and construction, for example. This could be costing companies a lot of money.

In 2019, McKinsey found that “companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile,” up from 21% in 2017 and 15% in 2014. Because there is a correlation between gender diversity and both profitability and value creation, AVEVA is committed to leading D&I from the top. Recently, we hired our first Global Director for Diversity, Inclusion, and Well-Being, Lena Milosevic. In her role she will help achieve what should be seen as universal goals: increase the current level of female hires and representation while decreasing the overall gender pay gap.

It’s imperative that companies deliver access to resources such as industry best practices for talent acquisition and development, statistics, knowledge sharing events, professional development activities for female employees, annual conferences, and speaking opportunities. Strategic partnerships and networking opportunities are a critical tool for this, and that’s why AVEVA is working closely with the WISE Campaign and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE).

President of Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Allison Grealis estimates there are 1.5 million women in manufacturing at all different levels today; it’s clear this number is a reflection of the time and effort put into diversity-driven programs implemented by companies all over the U.S. and across the globe. As leaders and decision-makers plan for their futures, it’s clearer than ever before that the only way forward as a stronger company is by looking through an inclusive lens. Businesses need to challenge the masculine stereotypes around engineering and better communicate the variety a career in engineering can offer. Failure to attract more diverse talent will result in businesses losing their competitive edge.

Christine Harding, Senior Executive, Head of Americas, AVEVA

Christine Harding is a senior executive with AVEVA, currently serving as the Head of Americas. In this role she is the General Manager and leader for all of North, South and Latin America business at AVEVA. Christine joined AVEVA in August 2019 having previously served as a senior executive in multiple Fortune 500 companies including Dell and Honeywell. Immediately prior to joining AVEVA Christine was the Vice President of Global Sales, Customer Marketing and Electronic Information management at Honeywell. Before that Christine spent 20 years with Dell Technologies in a variety of senior executive roles most recently serving as the Vice President of Infrastructure Sales for North America. Christine has a background as a General Manager, Sales leader, marketer and operations professional.

