With More Personalization, Content Remains King

By Remington Lee and Gayatri Buddha

In the rush to deliver personalized experiences across their digital channels, organizations are overlooking a key component of this strategy: content designed to support personalization activities. Effective personalization requires not only data and a platform to deliver a personalized experience, but it also demands creating content from the outset to support a personalized experience--content is still king.

Traditionally, content has been created and delivered with an eye toward supporting product-marketing needs, or as a single, stand-alone asset. That needs to change.

Content must be designed from the outset to meet the needs of the personalization process. This change also means a more collaborative approach to content strategy, structure, and development, and including more functional groups within marketing, product, and IT. These groups are all part of the personalization process and as such, will help content teams move to this process.

Responding to this new dynamic requires new thinking and processes for content development. Rather than focusing on a small number of longer or deeper content pieces, the new approach to content focuses on the creation of many unique, modular “content fragments.” These smaller pieces can be combined specifically to align with the data insights from the personalization engine for each customer. Content must be structured and created to align to this new usage model, allowing data to enable smart decision-making on creative optimization. Of course, as the brand obtains results from the initial content combinations, it is possible to further refine it, based on how the prospect or customer responds to that content.

Building a stronger process for aligning content and personalization is critical to efficient content development. In many ways, it is a new set of efforts. Without alignment, the temptation on the content side will be to create more content than is useful, in the hopes that some portion of it aligns with the needs of the personalization engine. Many brands will find that working with experienced partners such as Adobe and Cognizant allows them to leverage their knowledge and reduce time to solution.

Pharmaceutical firm reduces production costs by 50% while improving time to delivery by 30%

A world leader in pharmaceuticals wanted to better align the content-creation process and develop new efficiencies from a more focused approach. At the same time, it sought to align content-creation activities with more personalized interactions. It launched a multiyear, multiphase project, with an initial focus on organization and efficiency, to set up the content-creation process for more strategic alignment with digital marketing.

Cognizant designed a new operating model that delivered much more structure for agencies and other content contributors, with a focus on messaging consistency and reduced costs. The content-creation and hand-off processes also were simplified and improved. The results were impressive: The firm saved 50% in production costs, and had 30% faster time to delivery.

Gayatri Buddha is head of digital marketing and content services at Cognizant, Europe. Remington Lee is head of content services at Cognizant, North America.

