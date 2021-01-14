Pradipt Kapoor replaces Harmeen Mehta as Bharti Airtel’s new CIO

After an illustrious stint that spanned over seven years, Bharti Airtel’s former global CIO and head of cloud and security business, Harmeen Mehta, is joining UK telecommunications operator BT as chief digital and innovation officer.

Taking over the CIO role at Bharti Airtel is Pradipt Kapoor, who in his last role was VP and global head of products and solutions engineering at shipping and logistics major Maersk.

Pradipt Kapoor Pradipt Kapoor, Bharti Airtel

Sharing his thoughts with CIO India on his new appointment, Kapoor said “I am super excited to be joining Airtel. It’s an iconic brand and I love the fact customer centricity and customer obsession is in the core DNA of the organization.”

As part of its digital drive, the Indian telecom giant has been striving to develop a broad array of digital services and platforms.

On his role in helping the company meet its digital agenda, Kapoor said “I am looking forward to helping realise the Airtel digital vision—to help build products, platforms and services which make sure that customers get the best possible service experience.”

Harmeen Mehta tasked with driving ‘digital’ at BT

Harmeen Mehta Harmeen Mehta, BT

BT’s appointment of Mehta follows its announcement of creating a new technology unit, ‘digital’ that is aimed at driving the company’s digital transformation agenda. The telco says its new unit will focus on innovation and agile delivery of innovative products, platforms and services.

Mehta will report directly to CEO Philip Jansen and will be working closely with Chief Technology Officer Howard Watson, the board, and the company’s customer facing units.

Mehta, in the past, has also served as a technology leader at HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Argentinian financial services company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).