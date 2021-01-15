System Hardening Makes Remote Teams Secure

COVID-19 has forced people around the world to work from home. For IT managers, in all industries and sizes of organizations, there are more security risks to deal with. Why? Outside of the workplace where tech teams are present when things go wrong, there’s a host of threats that multiply for employees working from home.

Remote working heightens cyber-risks

With no boss or co-workers looming over them, there’s more temptation for employees to do personal things on a work device, such as shopping, letting kids use a corporate laptop for homework, or succumbing to clickbait from untrusted websites. Right now, we’re seeing a rise in phishing attacks related to COVID-19, falsely promising ‘urgent health advice.’

Outside the office, there’s a higher risk your employees may unwittingly unleash a cyberattack. It could be caused by something as simple as updating a free application like a PDF reader; many free downloads are riddled with vulnerabilities, providing opportunities for hackers to gain access to your machine. If corporate devices aren’t patched properly, it increases the chances those hackers will cause havoc. But now that the majority of endpoint devices are remote and not on high-speed corporate networks, patching is increasingly difficult.

As the COVID-19 lockdown continues, updates will fall behind the release of new versions. This will make devices more vulnerable, so it crucial to use endpoint solution layers to your advantage.

If you haven’t already, invest in training your homeworking employees to become more aware of cyber risks. In addition to education, system hardening can help you minimize remote working attacks.

What is system hardening?

"System hardening is like locking your house. If you leave the windows and doors open, there’s a higher chance of unwanted guests, but close them, and you’ll minimize the possibility of a break-in."

Imagine this: A fellow employee has a child who’s been given a USB stick from their school with homework. The school doesn’t have the best cybersecurity, and there’s malware on it. Once that’s on your colleague’s work device, it can be compromised. But by disabling particular devices from accessing USB ports, you eliminate that risk.



This is an example of system hardening by tightening up access to your devices. So what else can you do? Like this story, it’s simple: start with the basics.

Layers are critical to your cybersecurity defenses

First, if you don’t have endpoint security protection, get it on all devices across your IT network. Many businesses buy endpoint protection just for blocking malware, but there are other security features, or layers, within the software to protect your devices. Use all the layers to your advantage.

Use features that let you limit or block specific applications you don’t trust. Add a web control layer that blocks particular websites, or their categories, which could include social media (unless that’s part of an employee’s job), ecommerce, or adult websites. The anti-malware layer should be your last defense against cyberattacks: Build the layers from the bottom up so hackers have more hurdles to jump before they get in.

Harden first, invest in new tech next

I work with IT managers in enterprises. About three in four of the people I speak with aren’t using the full features of their endpoint product. The issues they’re concerned about, like ransomware attacks, could be prevented with system hardening, yet there’s a huge push to move onto next-gen technologies that defend by predicting, detecting, and actively responding to cyber threats.

While these solutions are critical for the future of cybersecurity, before investing in more advanced tech, get the basics right first. If you don’t, when you launch new solutions, you’ll spend most of your IT team’s time on smaller issues, like cleaning up malware, that could’ve been prevented through system hardening.



Need next-level protection? If you have skilled IT security experts in your team, or you’re handling sensitive customer data, you’ll need more than just endpoint security. Consider upgrading to solutions like Kaspersky’s EDR which offers response and forensic capabilities in the event of a cyberattack.

It’s simple: with system hardening, you’re making each device as resilient to cyberattack as it can be. With multiple layers of security in place and systems running smoothly, your IT team will have more time to focus on critical issues.

