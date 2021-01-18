Exclusive: Dr Ian Opperman warns against rushing AI in government across Australia

One of the leading practitioners of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Australian public sector warns that while the technology has huge potential to transform how governments engage with and support citizens, they face unique challenges with potentially greater risks than those faced by other organisations.

“Government’s face different risk factors when it comes to AI,” Dr Ian Opperman, the NSW government's chief data scientists told CIO Australia. “We need to be extra conscious of security and we need to be completely transparent as we get a mirror held up to us”.

Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have all demonstrated a resolve to get better at collecting and analysing the enormous data sets being generated across the country.

And the NSW government has been ahead of the curve, becoming the first to appoint a chief data scientist when Opperman stepped into the role in 2015, soon getting to work on building the Data Analytics Centre (DAC).

He says AI and machine learning will play a key role in supporting the state’s digital transformation agenda, but the technologies must be rolled out in parallel with tight policies and strategies around ethics.

Recent breaches such as occurred early January when sensitive records of Ambulance call-outs made by Tasmanians were published online, highlight the sorts of risks government agencies will likely see more of as they seek to digitise and analyse more and more information.

While there are louder and louder calls – especially from vendors – for all organisations to embrace AI or else risk being left behind, Opperman said NSW has been deliberately cautious and slow.

“We took the view we wanted to get our arms around as many issues as possible,” he said.

In 2019, Opperman hosted a summit on AI, with he, his team and many members of the government conferring with a wide range of stakeholders on AI and ethics. Drawing on those conversations, he then led the creation in November last year of the NSW government’s ‘AI Review Committee’, which now reviews AI project plans to ensure they’re consistent with AI ethics policies.

The first of its kind anywhere in the Australian public service, the committee is comprised of eight members with expertise spanning disciplines such as technical, legal and academic, who will sit for two years before a new group is appointed.

“We’re acknowledging the fact AI is big part of government’s effectiveness and efficiency play, including the ability to join services.”

“The group points out the red lines,” Opperman said. “As we roll out more automation the state this group will have to say you’ve gone too far, you shouldn’t be doing this.”

In addition to establishing the AI Committee, Opperman added two more steps in order for him, his team and the government executive to better understand the “world between principles and bits”.

A new policy document was set in train to better align AI and other digital projects with the “language of how government works”, he added.

“Everything was expressed within the context of the government’s actual use of data, as well as our ethics framework, which is partly a nod to the federal government’s AI Ethics Principles”.

A separate AI oversight body (JTC1) was also established as a sub-committee.

“We needed to develop assurance frameworks for AI that go beyond just set and forget,” Opperman explained. “You need to constantly circle back and check you’re still colouring in between the lines.”

Opperman said AI has profound implications for improving how people live and do business throughout Australia’s most populous state, with ‘smart city’ initiatives are already well under way in Wollongong, Newcastle and other locations, while the concept of ‘smart places’, or smaller digital hubs is also taking hold.

“Cities themselves are made of concrete and steel, but the more date brought to bear the more efficient they will be. Smart means you know what’s going on,” he said.

Opperman added that AI and machine learning are empowering him and his team in the creation of ‘digital twins’, or digital replications of actual physical assets, such as within the real estate, utilities, construction and transport sectors.

Last year he and his team worked with researchers at Sydney’s University of Technology – and elsewhere – applying the concept to try and assess the true impact of the COVID-recession on things like housing affordability, people’s places of work and even to predict changing maintenance requirements for critical utilities like Sydney Water.