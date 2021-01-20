Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Angela Yochem, EVP & Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Podcast

Angela Yochem, EVP & Chief Transformation and Digital Officer at Novant Health, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss CIOs as corporate directors, evolving the CDO role and more.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

