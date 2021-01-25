7 tips for modernizing data management

Data is an enterprise's most valuable and enduring asset, serving as the foundation for both digital strategy and transformation. Yet maintaining a strong grip on rapidly spiraling amounts of data scattered across public and private clouds, as well as in on-premises environments, requires a new and innovative management approach.

Modernizing data management to keep pace with growing application and security demands isn't only important, it's essential. Managing data safely and effectively requires creating a strategy and reliable methods to access, integrate, cleanse, govern, store, and prepare data. The following seven tips can help make this challenging process faster and easier. Read on.

1. Update your existing data management strategy and architecture

Begin modernizing by developing a solid understanding of the organization's business strategies, data needs, and data analytics objectives, suggests Yan Huang, assistant professor of business technologies at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

"Then design a data management architecture that can integrate current data management tools and systems, leverage state-of-the-art models and methods, achieve the organization's current objective, and adapt to its future needs," she says.