CIO movements: Bankwest's COO Rebecca Mitchell becomes CIO

Bankwest veteran, Rebecca Mitchell, is the new chief information officer at the CBA-owned organisation following the departure of Andy Weir last December.

Mitchell has been with the bank for more than 13 years, having spent the past year as chief operating officer, accountable for developing and executing the bank's strategy, projects, governance, operating model and change portfiolio.

She started work at Bankwest back in 2007 as a senior network engineer and since then, she held various roles including digital portfolio manager, program director, and general manager, license to operate.

Bankwest's EGM, Sinead Taylor, said in a statement that Mitchell's strong customer focus, leadership abilities and broad experience would be strong assets in her role as CIO.

"Rebecca's passion for delivering the best outcome for our customers, and her extensive knowledge of Bankwest will be invaluable as she plays a major role in supporting the financial wellbeing of our 1.1 million customers across Australia," she said.

CIO Australia has requested comment from Mitchell.