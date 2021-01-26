Managing Clusters — From Edge to Data Science to Cloud

Today’s Linux-based analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) clusters are powering a whole new generation of business innovation, but that doesn’t mean they are easy to deploy and manage. These clusters come with a mix of new hardware, applications and software that can leave system administrators struggling with complexity while they work to provide their users with a system that is both flexible and reliable.

This is a problem that can’t be solved by any one company. It takes teamwork to simplify the automation and management of the clusters that span today’s HPC environments, from edge to data science to cloud. And that’s the case with the collaborative efforts of Dell Technologies and Bright Computing, which work together to deliver integrated solutions for building, managing and monitoring compute and storage clusters.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions with Bright Cluster Manager software automate the process of building and managing clusters in enterprise data centers, in the cloud and at the edge. The software is designed to eliminate complexity and enable flexibility by allowing organizations to deploy complete clusters over bare metal and manage them reliably across a hybrid environment.

To bring it all together, Dell Technologies makes Bright cluster management software available across the broad portfolio of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Data Analytics, AI and HPC.

Building on a long-running relationship

Bright Computing and Dell Technologies share a long history of providing HPC solutions to mutual customers around the world. In 2011, Dell added Bright Cluster Manager software to its HPC product portfolio. At that time, Bright’s software was being used to manage more than 50 Dell HPC installations worldwide, including three TOP500 supercomputing systems. This partnership has grown over the years, as organizations increasingly depend on integrated solutions from Dell Technologies and Bright Computing to build HPC environments for life sciences, manufacturing, research and more.

This is a relationship that is always moving forward. Today, Bright’s latest release includes integration with VMware software for virtualization, containers and multi-cloud management. This advance provides an easy path forward for teams wanting to tap into their existing VMware clusters to run more AI workloads. The software combines provisioning, monitoring and change management into one tool that spans the entire cluster lifecycle. Dynamic cloud provisioning helps organizations build a cluster in public clouds or expand a physical cluster into public clouds for extra capacity.

Key takeaways

Ultimately, integrated solutions from Dell Technologies with Bright Computing offer compelling benefits for any organization that is deploying Linux clusters to drive HPC, AI or data analytics workloads.

For example, with Bright Cluster Manager in Dell EMC Ready Solutions, organizations can more easily deploy, provision, monitor, manage and scale HPC, big data, OpenStack and deep learning environments from a single pane of glass. All the while, they can allocate compute resources dynamically across their environments as required, as well as bursting into the cloud.

Ultimately, we’re talking about removing a lot of complexity from the management of systems — thanks to the power of teamwork that comes with two technology leaders working together in a close partnership.

