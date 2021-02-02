Top 7 ERP trends for 2021

Between the COVID-19 global pandemic and the subsequent economic upheaval, 2020 was a year when many enterprises were just lucky to survive. As we look ahead to 2021, the vaccine rollout promises an eventual return to normalcy. But organizations aren’t simply looking to get back to where things were; they are determined to re-invent their business models, revamp their processes and transform their organizations from top to bottom.

The disruption of traditional supply chains, the sudden and in many cases permanent migration of employees to home offices, the dramatic shift from in-store to online sales, and the requirement that companies deliver goods to the customer’s doorstep in a safe, contactless manner have elevated enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems from the back office to the front lines of that digital transformation effort.

Smaller companies that may not have had ERP in place are realizing that they “will be left in the dust” if they don’t get onboard with modern ERP systems, says Lisa Anderson, president of LMA Consulting Group. And larger enterprises that have been content to run their businesses on stable, older versions of ERP software are rushing to upgrade “to meet changing business needs and customer requirements,” she adds.

Here are the top 7 ERP trends that we see happening in 2021.

Cloud migrations on the rise