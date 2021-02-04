The Future of Customer Experience

Digital has been a growing part of our lives for two decades, but only now are we on the cusp of some truly amazing changes to our online experiences. Did you know a major automobile manufacturer will be building cars that respond to the mood of the driver? Or that it’s possible to literally print your office décor? Seminal changes will impact CX in new and resounding ways.

Cognizant Digital Experience has completed groundbreaking research based on “signals” that will drive fundamental changes in experiences. Within this perspective-shifting research, the team identified signals from politics, economics, science, technology, social values, and environmental change to answer the question: What forces will most impact and shape the experiences of tomorrow?

This research result is the identification of seven key themes that will drive the next generation of experiences. They are:

Creators United: For the first time, we’re designing for a generation who has grown up completely digital (Gen Z), and now is the time to give them more creative and emotion-led digital interactions. Experience is about more than metrics; it will include aspects such as mood to enhance the digital experience. The shift may be described as moving from smart and static to magical and modular. With creativity at the core of future experiences, companies need to open the back door to users to “create,” rather than lean back.

Beyond Seamlessness: Cognizant describes this theme as the migration from experiences typified by "millennial minimalism" to "indulgence refreshed." The focus on reducing friction has led to generic brand experiences. Going forward, we'll have UIs that engage at more emotional levels, with more textured brand identities. There will be a certain "flair," grounded in holistic brand strategies. One exciting aspect of this theme is the inclusion of sonic and olfactory branding to move beyond the limits of screen-based interactions.

Ethical De Factos: Customers have spoken: A brand's business goals cannot override customers' expectations of ethical behavior. The era of data rights as human rights is here. At minimum, every experience in the future will be scored and ranked against a code of ethics. This will depend on two fundamental aspects: a value exchange for data sharing, and hyper-personalized privacy settings. The new discipline of ethical technology means inviting more actors into the design process, and more perspectives to the table (i.e., diverse backgrounds, marginalized, and underrepresented voices).

"Phygital" Escapism: "Phygital" describes the convergence of digital and physical spaces, creating experiences once reserved for science fiction. This theme exemplifies the shift from "delighting me" to "transporting " With new technologies, shopping and entertainment experiences are being redefined so that "being present" can mean being anywhere. New technologies such as haptic and 3D reconstruction will make many virtual experiences so lifelike that some buying processes may move away from physical interactions. Next-generation virtual experiences also may make it possible to "try on" clothes in digital stores, or visit virtual tourist destinations.

Environment-Driven Design: Our collective environmental impact is now a critical issue for many of us. The shift from human-centric to environment-centric experience design will reflect this new priority. It means inventing new experiences that serve a purpose larger than customer satisfaction. Building "partner teams" that can deliver truly sustainable commerce will be a key focus communicated in the experience design. One way to think about this on a large scale is to imagine Airbnb, Uber, and WeWork joining forces to completely rethink the urban-living experience to reduce our impact.

Centrality in Well-Being: The pandemic made nearly all of us much more "health aware." An individual's well-being isn't guaranteed. Experiences will support delivering self-care and well-being either directly or as parts of an adjacent transaction. Exciting new approaches such as gamification to showcase well-being features will help brands gain positions of trusted partners. As more of the population, both older and younger, makes health a primary focus of their life, this well-being functionality will become more of a competitive differentiator.

Comfort in Multiplicity: None of us fits easily into one simply defined "bucket." Experience must move away from rigid definitions of customers or the use of highly structured and singular customer personas. Going beyond predefinition, which is static, to a more fluid and dynamic self-identification that will change across many different individual attributes or beliefs will be common in the future. Think about it as a change from "lasting tribes" to "designing for the multiverse."

About the Research

Cognizant Digital Experience set out to identify the most important themes in experience design that will drive new forms of customer engagement in the coming years. The firm analyzed more than 200 individual signals of change, leveraging a unique foresight methodology that helps clients anticipate how changes and disruptions taking place in today’s world will impact business tomorrow.

At Cognizant Digital Experience, the experience strategy team is trained in foresight methodologies, such as Horizon Scanning and Scenario Planning, to help make sense of opportunities for businesses amid the noise of rapid change and ever-present uncertainty. Unlike traditional research and trend reports, scanning is anticipatory, not reactionary. Themes arise as individual signals create a cluster and form the bases of identifiable patterns. The firm uses these themes and their underlying shifts to make plans (scenario plan) for these uncertain futures.

Each of these themes will be explored in more detail in future blog posts.

Ask the Experts:

Margarita Marshall, Sr. Strategist, Human-Centric Design, and Sydney Kidd, Strategist, Human-Centric Design, Cognizant Digital Experience