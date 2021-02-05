Securing The Public Cloud: Seven Best Practices

What does success look like to you when it comes to securing applications in the public cloud?

Perhaps it’s surviving the year without hitting the headlines for a data breach. Or being able to understand your organization’s cloud infrastructure footprint so you can accurately secure it? Maybe you want to ensure compliance audits go off without a hitch? Or improve collaboration on security and compliance fixes with siloed compliance and development teams?

Whatever you want to do, this guide can help. It explores the seven most important steps in securing the public cloud, providing practical guidance that every organization can follow. It includes the results of threat research from Sophos Labs into the frequency with which cybercriminals target cloud-based instances. This guide also explores how Sophos Cloud Optix enables organizations to address their security and visibility challenges.