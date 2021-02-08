Establish a Center of Excellence to Accelerate Digital Transformation

To implement new technologies, communication and efficiency are indispensable. Without them, technology adoption can become disjointed and disorganized. We’ve found that creating a Center of Excellence can bridge communication gaps and ensure successful implementation across an ever-evolving organization.

A Center of Excellence (COE) is a centralized team that manages your implementation roadmap, support model, and enablement strategy. Team members share best practices and training based on their knowledge from previous implementations. The team is a group of internal experts, mostly managed by IT (but with strong business-user support), dedicated to establishing standards and driving the enterprise-wide success of a specific technology.

To ensure maximum effectiveness and alignment, we organize COEs based on five fundamental pillars:

Governance

A solid governance model is vital to the success of a COE. The role of governance is to organize operational, financial, risk management, and reporting processes to help teams remain in alignment. The COE’s governing body is also responsible for creating the framework that keeps the other four pillars in sync with the organization's digitization goals while providing structured and consistent decision-making.

Resource allocation

Start by selecting your admins and power users. Doing so will enable you to meet staffing needs and adoption goals with the right resources at the right time. Having dedicated personnel guarantees that each branch of your COE is suitably staffed and prepared to train, support, communicate effectively, and partner with the business.

Communication plan

Organizations often suffer from information gaps between teams. Closing these gaps with a well thought-out communication strategy is crucial to your COE’s success.

Enablement strategy

Creating an effective and all-encompassing enablement strategy is critical to the success of your new technology adoption. This component of your COE trains users and admins on your solution and ensures they know how to utilize the solutions in their daily business processes.

Support framework

The support team owns the task of assisting your users, providing success metrics to COE leadership, and validating new product releases. Successful support frameworks reduce barriers to adoption and guarantee long-term user confidence and enablement. The presence of the support team also ensures your users are getting ongoing help from the right sources.

Get Started

For tips and best practices on building a COE straight from the DocuSign Professional Services team, check out the on-demand webinar, “Do More with DocuSign: Center of Excellence.” In the webinar, you’ll learn how other organizations have successfully implemented a COE.

If you are already a DocuSign customer, we have some additional resources on implementing a COE. Just log in to the DocuSign Knowledge Market and head to our Center of Excellence hub to dive even further into each of our five COE pillars.