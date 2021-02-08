Cybersecurity Must Extend Beyond Your Perimeter

Every year in recent memory has seen our lives become more and more digitalized. 2020 was a year like no other for speeding up that process, making it all the more important for businesses to avoid disruption. These days, if a piece of IT infrastructure goes out of operation even for a short while, things quickly get out of control.

Resilience and reliability are essential for IT infrastructure, so that a disruption in the operation of some of its components won’t bring down the whole business. But with many businesses relying on service providers, even for business-critical tasks, incidents outside a company’s network perimeter may have a serious affect its operations.

Disruption can mean anything from an outage at a major hosting provider to interruptions in the services that employees use every day. In 2020, a sizable portion of business disruptions related to cyberattacks.

Kaspersky’s experts predict the attacks in 2021 will be even more disruptive, most likely due to ransomware, which can paralyze IT operations. Some attacks may be geopolitically backed. Perhaps the most critical kind of disruption a company may experience from beyond its perimeter is the operational disruption of a subcontractor that either has high-access privileges or performs mission-critical tasks for the company.

Most companies cannot address all such possible risks, but it’s important to be vigilant nonetheless. A company’s head of IT operations can make sure the organization doesn’t rely on subcontractors too heavily for mission-critical tasks and can set a high standard of protection for any subcontractors that are hired, thus lowering the risk of disruption.

Another effective strategy is to use multiple subcontractors for mission-critical tasks so that risk from the outside is spread across several parties. In addition, consider introducing security checks and security policies for subcontractors, and offering security awareness training to key personnel from subcontractors’ staff.