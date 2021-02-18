Freedom Unbound: Unleashing the Power of Data

The need for data has never been greater than it is today. Dynamic market economics, shifting consumer patterns, and new-age digital native companies have huge demand for data infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for agile supply chains and better customer experiences. For example, grocery retailers are tapping into data analytics to discover new shopping behaviors to adjust store planograms, SKU assortments, and the workforce.

Today the data divide has taken on a new meaning between the haves and the have nots. Organizations that are on the right side of the data maturity curve have recalibrated their supply lines, customer services, and cash flows by tapping into data insights.

However, the story has been remarkably different for organizations that seek to make decisions with limited visibility of the mostly uncharted data within enterprise silos.

Hence IT and business leaders’ question is: How do you unlock the hidden potential of data assets?

Our customer interactions have resulted in some insights on this topic.

Business leaders unanimously agree on the need for organizations to:

Navigate data islands to drive enterprise KPIs.

Connect vast data estates to power digital transformation.

Enhance data security and privacy.

They have, however, called out a few roadblocks for organizations to truly transform into intelligent enterprises. These start with defining a plan to:

Increase data literacy and promote the role of data jockeys.

Drive data democracy while breaking data silos across the organization.

Leverage datasets that are not necessarily consistent across the various lines of business.

Influence culture by transforming mindsets from being intuitive to data and insight driven.

Treat data as a product and establish product owners to drive vertical capabilities.

Driving a mind shift toward a data-driven culture requires an appreciation of the multiple levels of consumption maturity within an organization. These, typically, include the need for:

Fundamental visibility and intelligence on core business operations such as:

How much am I producing?

How much am I selling?

Who is buying?

Where is my product?

AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning)-powered insights to answer questions like:

What should be the next product I launch?

How do I dynamically price my product to stay competitive for profitable margins?

What design trends should I plan?

Which customers are going to churn?

Data monetization to build new revenue streams by:

Establishing data syndicates by opening enterprise data assets for business partners.

Providing business insights to customers and partners for operational efficiency and customer experiences.

Servicing the consumption needs within an enterprise requires setting up secure and robust data foundations that can scale. One possibility is to leverage the native platform-as-a-service capability of cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services.

Most organizations have either adopted or are actively considering moving their legacy enterprise databases, data warehouses, and premise data lakes to the cloud.

To conclude, organizations need to consider building a strong data foundation that can cater to multiple levels of consumption maturity while addressing traditional data ownership and stewardship challenges.

