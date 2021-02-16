Exclusive: Dr Kudzai Kanhutu on her journey from Zimbabwe to Australian health-tech warrior

Deputy chief medical information officer and infectious diseases doctor with The Royal Melbourne Hospital, Kudzai Kanhutu, has managed to flip just about every gender, racial and other stereotype on her journey to becoming one of Australia’s leading practitioners and authorities on digital health.

Born to a large family living in Harare Zimbabwe in the 1970s, a ‘woman’s place’ wasn’t something up for discussion or debate.

“Your choices were to become a teacher, a nurse or a secretary,” Kanhutu reflects.