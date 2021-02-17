Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Lookman Fazal, ‎Chief Information & Digital Officer, New Jersey Transit

Podcast

Lookman Fazal, ‎Chief Information & Digital Officer for the New Jersey Transit, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss “touchless” transit, Fazal’s pivot to a public service CIO role and more.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com’s CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events. Contact her at maryfran@mfj.media.

