Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Lookman Fazal, ‎Chief Information & Digital Officer, New Jersey Transit

Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer for the New Jersey Transit, joins Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. Listen as they discuss “touchless” transit, Fazal’s pivot to a public service CIO role and more.
Next read this:
- 10 most misused buzzwords in IT
- 9 IT resolutions for 2021
- Top 8 challenges IT leaders will face in 2021
- Top 5 strategic priorities for IT leaders in 2021
- CIO resumes: 6 best practices and 7 strong examples
- 11 old-school IT principles that still rule
- 10 future trends and how CIOs can keep ahead in 2021
- 10 lies CIOs tell themselves
- 7 signs it's time to kill an IT investment
- 13 'best practices' IT should avoid at all costs