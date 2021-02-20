State of the CIO 2021: Are Asia-Pacific tech leaders finally getting the recognition they deserve?

The chief information officers’ decades-long struggle for recognition across the executive group was cemented in 2020, thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic and IT leadership becoming the ‘go to’ force for driving innovation and continuity for business.

This is the key finding from 1,062 tech leaders in Asia Pacific – including 24 per cent from Australia and New Zealand - who responded to the 2021 State of the CIO survey.

Michael Fagan, who was chief technology officer at the Australian operation of large retailer Kmart when COVID-19 hit in early 2020, and is now chief transformation officer at Village Roadshow, says being able to mobilise quickly and respond to urgent needs has certainly enhanced the reputation of IT teams and CIOs.

“However, you’re only as good as your ‘last game’, to coin a sporting analogy so if this hasn’t continued, then that quick response will be quickly forgotten. CIOs and tech leaders need to continuously innovate and bring fresh perspectives to the table,” he says.