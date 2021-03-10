How UnionBank is embracing digital to ensure financial inclusion among Filipinos

UnionBank of the Philippines Dennis Omila, CIO and group head of operations and shared sevices, UnionBank of the Philippines

When Dennis Omila walked through the doors of UnionBank of the Philippines as the new CIO, employee eyes fixed squarely on an executive who wasn’t a banker nor had any financial services experience to draw on.

Instead, the leader tasked with driving a wide-ranging digital transformation agenda was an entrepreneur of 10 years and an expert in the field of telecommunications through Globe Telecom. “I had a very different DNA and perspective,” recalled Omila, looking back to the early days of his role in November 2016.

Since Omila took on the UnionBank CIO role, “we have changed the playing field from who’s got the most branches and ATMs to refine that space and ensure digital and online transactions accelerate.”

Self-transformation and changing mindsets