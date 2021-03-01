Convergint builds data science team from the ground up

Leveraging data, analytics, and machine learning can give companies a competitive advantage. But a successful machine learning program can seem out of reach for many companies: They may not have enough data scientists, data engineers, or other specific talent; or the data science process may be too time-consuming or require too many resources.

That’s the quandary that Convergint Technologies faced a few years ago. Leadership at the global services-based systems integrator, which designs, installs, and services integrated building systems, such as electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems, wanted to leverage AI for sales forecasting. The only problem? Convergint didn’t have a data science function. It didn’t even have a CIO.

That all started to change in May 2019 when the Schaumburg, Ill.-based Convergint hired Bhuvana Badrinathan to serve as its first CIO.

“When I joined, we didn’t even have a formal data team. We didn’t have data scientists at all,” Badrinathan says. “Data is absolutely something that we needed to create a robust team around and ensure that we’ve got a budget around. We’re establishing data governance and a data steering committee.”

Convergint found itself in need of a new ERP system. It also needed to support a host of customer-facing applications.