Saurabh Mittal is the new CTO at Piramal Retail Finance

Piramal Enterprises’ retail finance division has appointed former Medlife CTO Saurabh Mittal as its new chief technology officer.

Mittal has been tasked with leading technology strategy at Piramal Retail Finance, creating a cutting-edge cloud-native tech-stack and building the AI technology to power the lending business. He will also run the team responsible for developing and managing technology for the company’s customer- and partner-facing business platforms, .

In his two-decade long career in IT, Mittal has accrued experience in building and scaling innovative consumer products across e-commerce and telecom sectors.

He joined online pharmacy and medical diagnostics major Medlife in 2015 as its chief product officer and quit four years later as its chief technology officer. At Medlife he played an instrumental role in defining, developing, and evolving the company’s product portfolio in addition to enabling business growth from scratch.

Before and after his stint at Medlife, Mittal worked at Amazon India, most recently leading a team that engineered software systems for one of its fulfillment channels.

His work experience also includes a three-and-a-half-year stint at Nokia Life as head of its server development group and several entrepreneurial roles at start-ups in which he built value-added services for telecom operators.

Commenting on his new role, Mittal said, “I am excited to join Piramal’s Retail Finance business and look forward to driving disruptive innovation in lending technology, enabling hyper-personalized experiences for customers and businesses, and transforming the way lending works for the unserved customers in Bharat.”