DELL EMC POWERSTORE STORAGE FAMILY

The ground-breaking Dell EMC PowerStore achieves new levels of operational simplicity and agility, utilizing a containerbased architecture, advanced storage technologies, and intelligent automation to unlock the power of your data. Based on a scale-out architecture and hardware-accelerated advanced data reduction, PowerStore is designed to deliver enhanced resource utilization and performance that keeps pace with application and system growth.

Utilizing the proven capabilities of VMware ESXi, PowerStore X models with AppsON provide the unique ability to host data-intensive and storage applications directly on the PowerStore system with a storage-based virtualization environment, with the flexibility of seamless movement of applications between the storage system and external VMware servers. PowerStore T models provide organizations with all the benefits of an enterprise unified storage platform for block, file and vVol data, while enabling flexible growth with the intelligent scale-up AND scale-out capability of appliance clusters