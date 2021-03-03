Delivering Customer Choice with VMware Cloud Foundation and Dell EMC Storage

As digital transformation initiatives become pervasive across every industry, organizations often turn to cloud solutions to help increase business agility. In fact, more than 93%1 of companies are deploying their workloads across two or more clouds, and 77%1 of those same IT organizations have repatriated some of their public cloud-based applications back on-premises, in many cases to traditional SAN- and NAS-based storage solutions.

VMware Cloud Foundation dramatically shortens the path to a true hybrid cloud, increasing administrator productivity while reducing overall TCO and taking advantage of modern storage architectures. VMWare and Dell EMC have extended VMware Cloud Foundation to include traditional enterprise storage platforms within Cloud Foundation domains.