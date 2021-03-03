Top Reasons why customers choose DELL EMC Powerstore for next-gen analytics

PowerStore is a highly adaptable platform that provides the flexibility to host specialized workloads directly on the appliance and to modernize your IT infrastructure without disruptions. PowerStore can provide both storage and on-board compute capabilities to offer analytics consumption flexibility in the face of a rapidly changing storage infrastructure. By eliminating the latency and overhead of the network layer, customers can take advantage of better application performance for data-intensive next-gen analytics simplifying their environment. PowerStore’s superior integration with vSphere results in streamlined management where storage resources plug directly into the visualization layer.

