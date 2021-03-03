New Dell EMC PowerStore Delivers High-End Enterprise Storage Features at Midrange Price Point

As enterprises continue to undergo DX, they are looking to improve storage performance, scalability, manageability, and agility as well as IT infrastructure efficiency. This has implications for how IT requirements are met in core, edge, and cloud-based environments and is ushering in new system architectures as well as the use of new technologies like NVMe, scale-out designs, and AI/ML. In this white paper, IDC discusses the evolving nature of IT infrastructure requirements for enterprises that are currently in the midst of their DX.