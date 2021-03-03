Why Dell EMC PowerStore for Microsoft SQL Server

PowerStore is designed to support any workload by delivering multi-protocol Block, File, and now vVOL storage in a performance optimized appliance that supports end-to-end NVMe and can scale up and out when demands increase. It also delivers efficiency without compromise with always-on thin provisioning and inline data reduction.

As we advance through the data era, the combination of massive amounts of data and technology innovation provide the opportunity for businesses to transform into disruptive, digital powerhouses. According to ESG’s 2019 Data Storage Trends Survey, 71% of organizations believe data is strategic to their business, and effective storage strategies are critical to creating competitive advantage in their industry. In addition, 63% expect to develop and offer new data-centric products and services (i.e., either selling data or insights based on that data) in the next 24 months.