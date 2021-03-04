The CIO Show: Australian tech execs on the attraction of not-for-profits

The not-for-profit sector had it as hard as any market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally under resourced – financially, technically and in terms of people – many organisations were forced to adapt to unprecedented demand for assistance, and with a greater sense of urgency.

Many Australian NFPs needed to dig deep, discovering strength they may not have imagined they possessed previously, and honing their greatest instincts for creativity and innovation.

In this week's episode of The CIO Show, we speak UNICEF's CIO, Abhishek Singh; the Australian Red Cross’ new tech chief, Brett Wilson; and Cancer Council NSW's CIO, Frances Waterford about what attracts them to the not-for-profit sector.

They also discuss the challenges of deploying technology when people and financial resources can be limited; and the role digital solutions will play this year and the years following to help people in need.