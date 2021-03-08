Australian tech professionals embrace ‘gig economy’ amid COVID-19 disruption

A third of Australian CIOs say they expect to grow their contractor workforce this year as the experience of COVID-19 changes thinking and priorities within IT departments.

This was among the key findings from a recent survey of local hiring managers by global recruitment specialists Robert Half, which noted the tech sector is developing a preference for contract workers, with the top skilled professionals also leaning in the same direction.

The company surveyed 300 senior hiring managers in Australia, evenly spread between CIOs, CFOs and GMs, reporting that across the board, 31 percent of hirers said they expected to increase their numbers with only 22 percent of CFOs planning to increase their contractor headcount. Just under half (45 percent) of CIOs said they’d maintain their headcount at current levels, with 7 percent flagging plans to cut back.