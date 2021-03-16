Contract Lifecycle Management is a Linchpin of Business Continuity

Business continuity is crucial to ensuring your day-to-day operations don’t stop when unexpected, impactful events occur. Your customers depend on it. The best way to safeguard your business operations is to have a plan.

Key success factors in business continuity planning

A business continuity plan maps out how to prevent and recover from threats so you can conduct business as usual and continue serving customers. The effectiveness of that plan to enable normal operations depends on four primary factors: people, process, technology and infrastructure.

People

Employees must understand your business continuity plan and their roles in it. They must be trained in how to respond when an event occurs – in a crisis, their actions should be second nature. They also must be empowered to execute alternative solutions during business disruptions.

Process

When the status quo changes, normal processes are often disrupted, and other approaches are needed to carry out business operations. With COVID-19 shelter-in-place directives, many employees suddenly needed to work remotely. Your preparations should include processes to facilitate remote work, especially access to business-critical systems.

Technology

Similarly, your systems and policies must be flexible enough to support remote access and use. You need security measures in place to protect customer information when employees are accessing it remotely. It is critical that your technology, software applications, and supporting policies be adaptable.

Infrastructure

Unplanned events can disrupt production logistics and supply chains. Should disruption occur, it’s key that you know your options and have alternatives in place to keep operations flowing.

The role of contract lifecycle management in business continuity

Agreements are at the heart of every business relationship because they define how organizations work together. They keep revenues flowing and supply chains moving. They also mitigate risk. During emergencies or other significant events that disrupt the normal flow of business, it’s critical that businesses understand the commitments they’ve made to customers and that vendors have made to them.

Contract management software is a vital technology in your business continuity plan. It plays an essential role in minimizing production and supply chain disruptions by ensuring your teams have easy access to the contracts underlining those aspects of your business. To meet these needs, a robust contract lifecycle management (CLM) system must include remote access, a central repository, trackable workflows, system integration, search and reporting, and the ability to assess risk and obligations.

Remote access

A major assumption in most business continuity plans is that employees may need to work remotely. This makes anytime, anywhere system access critical – and that access must be highly secure. In fact, remote access is the linchpin to the overall success of your business continuity plan as everything else that follows is dependent upon your employees having everything they need to continue servicing current customers and close new business.

Central repository

A central, organized, searchable contract repository is equally crucial. Whether employees need to confirm a vendor’s service level agreement, are in the middle of closing a deal, or need to ascertain contract details, ready access is fundamental to helping your customers, keeping supply chains running, and understanding risk.

Automated workflows

Workflow is all about orchestration: automating tasks to make sure the right person gets the right work at the right time. Orchestration takes on added importance when everyone involved is working in different locations, or an emergency takes a key person out of the office.

Manual workflows are a pain to manage and it’s easy to miss a step. A contract also can get hung up in someone’s inbox because they’re out of office. Having a system that automatically tracks what’s supposed to happen and when, makes it easier to find an alternative plan.

System integration

Contracts don’t exist in isolation. Often, the data that goes into contracts comes from other systems, like Salesforce or internal enterprise systems. System integration is necessary to incorporate information like pricing data and payment terms. It’s also needed to update a downstream system to provision a service or send an invoice after a sale. Carrying out these processes manually takes time and increases the likelihood of error.

Search and reporting

A central repository isn’t much use without a way to quickly search and find the contract you need. And during a time of crisis, quick access to contracts and the ability report on obligations and work in process are essential. A system that has full-text searching, intelligent tagging and AI capabilities makes that possible.

Risk and obligation assessment

Understanding where you’re at risk and what you’re obligated to provide is never more important than during an impactful event. There may be clauses, such as force majeure or service level agreements and penalties, that change your company’s risk profile and thus greatly influence major business decisions. The ability to retrieve this information by rapidly finding the contracts that might be disrupted by the unplanned event can help lower your risk.

For more information on CLM, download: