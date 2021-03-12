Why the Pandemic Has Given CIOs More Credibility in the Boardroom

The role of the CIO has never been more critical and respected than it is today, as IT teams seek to accelerate digitization across their businesses in response to the pandemic.

A new study conducted by market research company IDC and leading cloud services provider Cloudreach reveals that 45% of CIOs have seen their relationships with business leaders improve as a result of the pandemic. The same percentage of respondents also claim Covid-19 has helped transform IT from being a cost center to a business enabler. More than half of CIOs (55%) said it had increased their scope of influence across the business, finally giving them a seat in the boardroom and the opportunity to digitally transform the company.

CIOs have historically struggled to be seen as a powerful asset by those at the very top of an organization. While technology has cemented its status as a vital part of business strategy and operations, many boards do not have the knowledge to oversee critical technology-driven initiatives, and they have historically failed to involve IT teams when it comes to top-level decision-making.

The traditional corporate perception of IT has been as a cost center – a required burden on the bottom line. But the pandemic, which has accelerated cloud migration and broader digital transformations for many companies, has elevated CIOs’ credibility, and they now play a larger role in developing and executing business strategy. This has moved the needle more toward IT as a business enabler.

The CIO’s role in orchestrating efforts to secure and stabilize operations and safeguard stakeholders while driving toward a more adaptable future enterprise is becoming increasingly valued by C-suite executives. The velocity of change and the pervasiveness of digital transformation make it likely that the role of CIO as business enabler will endure post-pandemic.

IT isn’t just enabling the business; it is driving better customer experiences, too. Cloudreach’s survey shows that 61% of respondents said the move to public cloud had affected their organization’s ability to innovate in the areas of user and customer experiences. Delivering an improved customer experience boosts customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to an uptick in sales and a boost to the organization’s bottom line.

“Our research shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the role of the CIO,” said Dave Chapman, Head of Strategy and Professional Services at Cloudreach, “Their efforts over the past 11 months to drive digital transformation and help organizations survive – and thrive – during the crisis has boosted their credibility in the boardroom.

“CIOs must seize this opportunity to act as a major decision-maker at enterprises in order to co-lead future technical and operational changes,” he continued. “The role of the CIO as a business enabler will continue post-pandemic, by working with other C-suite executives to set business strategy and deliver transformational outcomes.”

How CIOs can cement their boardroom credibility in 2021 and beyond

The research found that 86% of CIOs are the primary internal stakeholder directly involved in the large-scale move to public cloud, closely followed by the general IT operations team (83%) and the CTO (81%).

As more businesses look to adopt public cloud with remote work becoming increasingly part of the new normal, the value of the CIO will become increasingly pronounced.

In the meantime, CIOs can look to further cement their credibility within an organization by accelerating other digital transformation strategies. This helps maintain momentum and positions the business to succeed when the downturn ends. CIOs need to be forward-thinking about next steps the business can take, elevating agile teams to execute the most urgent priorities.

Companies moved at speed to support remote work when the pandemic began; it’s now vital that IT teams revisit the emergency measures put in place to strengthen capabilities, improve cybersecurity, and deal with issues that continue to crop up.

Large-scale cloud migrations seen as ‘critical’ for U.S. companies

Other findings from Cloudreach’s study of 200 U.S. IT leaders, who were polled on their experiences of digital transformation during the 2020 pandemic, show that more than a quarter (27.5%) believe large-scale public cloud migrations are “essential for business survival” following Covid-19. Two-thirds of respondents cited the pandemic, and the resulting increase in remote workers, as the key catalyst for cloud migration.

The full IDC InfoBrief can be viewed and downloaded here.