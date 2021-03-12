3 Trends Impacting Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation in 2021

Whether by design or duress, organizations have had to adapt to a new way of doing business over the past 12 months.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still having a profound impact on organizations around the world, what can leaders do in 2021 to respond to new realities and accelerate their digital transformation and cloud modernization journeys?

Cloudreach produces an annual list of cloud trends, which is influenced by the conversations we are having with enterprise IT organizations as well as research carried out in partnership with IDC.

Focused on North America, the research surveyed over 200 CIOs, asking how the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced their role as well as their organization’s outlook and approach to cloud and digital transformation. The results have been collated in the InfoBrief: U.S. Businesses Become Future-Ready with Large-Scale Cloud Migration.

The full list of trends can be read by downloading our Cloud Trends 2021 eBook. As a taster, here are three out of the six trends we believe will define cloud adoption over the next 12 months.

The Enterprise Modernization Era of Cloud is Here

When we consider the eras of cloud that have existed since the adoption of public cloud started to accelerate in the 2010s, we tend to call out three distinct business cases: IT Driven Adoption, Business Experimentation, and most recently, Enterprise Modernization.

Early cloud adoption was tech-centric, led by IT, and largely driven by cost-optimization use cases and attempts to exit data centers.

Then there was a shift to other organizational entities within businesses experimenting with cloud services —often without direct involvement of IT— with the goal of increasing agility and opening new revenue streams.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we noticed that businesses were joining the dots between these two eras, which opened the door for larger scale enterprise-wide modernizations.

The IDC survey found that the majority of businesses have either maintained or accelerated digital transformation velocity since the pandemic hit. As such we expect this modernization era of cloud to pick up steam throughout 2021 — catalyzed by the transformative business continuity measures many businesses took in response to Covid-19.

The modernization era was picking up steam before Covid-19 started; more than 50% stated that their digital transformation initiatives were either in the early stages or well underway.

5% of respondents said they were able to maintain digital transformation plans during the Covid-19 pandemic

5% accelerated their digital transformation plans

Tech at the Board

The pandemic disruption has sparked realization among executive boards that technology done right can have an enormous positive impact on the enterprise as a whole. In many organizations, it was the CIO who orchestrated efforts to secure and stabilize operations and safeguard stakeholders.

This is shifting the role of IT leadership from overseeing a utility to being the driving force toward a more adaptable future enterprise.

The gap that once existed between revenue-centric business decision-making and cost-centric IT decision-making is closing fast. We expect that technology decision-making will continue to

a part of board conversations and will be viewed as an integral part of business moving forward.

45% of CIOs indicated that the pandemic changed the focus of IT from a cost center to a business enabler

5% of leaders deemed large-scale migration to public cloud as ‘essential to survival,’ demonstrating the elevated strategic importance of technology

45% of CIOs said their role during the pandemic improved relationships with business leaders and enhanced their credibility with C-suite.

55% believed it had increased the scope of their influence across the business.

Organizational agility is important

2020 was a year characterized by disruption and adaptability. IT organizations, and the infrastructures they support, were put under enormous strain to maintain business as usual and help businesses rapidly respond to the sudden market shifts and uncertainty that the pandemic caused. Our research with IDC showed that the vast majority of CIOs (80%) are now adopting cloud in order to improve business agility, with 85% doing so to help their business be better prepared for future disruption.

Migrating to the cloud can provide your organization with the means to respond to disruption quickly, but you can only do so if you have an organizational culture that supports and enables agility.

Covid-19 forced companies to embrace remote/distributed working, adopt new collaboration tools and adopt decentralized approaches to work. Allowing teams to continue working and making decisions outside of traditional structures. We believe that a new normal of hybrid working will continue this trend in 2021. Organizations that try to maintain strict hierarchical structures and waterfall methodologies will struggle to enable the business resilience and deep empowerment of people needed to succeed in our current environment

When asked about desired outcomes from migrating to the cloud, 80% said to improve business agility.

85% said the cloud has helped their business prepare for future disruptions by improving collaboration across different functions, and 78% said improving response times.

As this sample of our 2021 trends suggests, we fully expect many of the changes triggered by Covid-19 and the events of 2020 to continue having an impact on digital transformation and cloud adoption over the next 12 months.

A core theme that rings true across all of our trends is that of adaptability. More than ever before, enterprises need to find ways to become — or remain — operationally resilient, flexible to changing business conditions and cost conscious.

A core theme that rings true across all of our trends is that of adaptability. More than ever before, enterprises need to find ways to become — or remain — operationally resilient, flexible to changing business conditions and cost conscious.