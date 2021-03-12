CIOs Say Public Cloud Migration is Essential for Survival

No business has escaped the disruption caused by the global pandemic, but some have fared better than others. The key to survival for many organizations has been the rapid digitization of their business and the adoption of cloud, which has enabled them to pivot their business models and ways of working to better meet their employees’ and customers’ rapidly evolving needs.

In fact, more than a quarter (27.5%) of U.S. IT leaders believe large-scale public cloud migrations have been essential for business survival following Covid-19, according to a new survey of 200 U.S. based IT leaders by leading cloud services provider Cloudreach.

The move to public cloud has enabled rapid cycles of experimentation and greater potential for multiple streams of innovation. It has allowed businesses to outsource heavy-lifting IT tasks and refocus workers on building differentiated services, while automation has enhanced worker performance by eliminating mundane and repetitive activities.

The importance of IT

The pandemic has catapulted working practices a decade forward in the space of a few months, forcing organizations to adopt remote working at scale. By moving business-critical workloads to public cloud and scaling the use of cloud-based collaboration, IT departments have delivered a nearly seamless transition for remote workers. By moving development and IT operations to cloud, organizations have been able to better meet the velocity of business demand for new value-producing services.

In the study of 200 U.S. IT leaders — who were polled on their experiences of digital transformation during the 2020 pandemic — 66% cited Covid-19 and the resulting increase in remote workers as the key catalyst for cloud migration. Other reasons included regulatory changes such as GDPR and Schrems II (59%), as well as business demand for greater IT speed and agility (59%), the need for improved security (50%), and data center update, expansion or exit (45%).

Many IT teams were leading digital transformation efforts before the pandemic struck in 2020. However, technological change – whether in the form of streamlining processes, harnessing data, using cloud to enable remote working, or shaping entirely new ways of doing business – has taken a significant leap at both the organizational and industry level.

“The initial period of the pandemic has forced many C-suite leaders, who were hesitant to migrate from legacy technologies, into accelerating their digital transformation plans for the sake of their organization’s survival,” said Dave Chapman, Head of Strategy and Professional Services at Cloudreach. “The longer-term changes that emerge from this global crisis are likely to fundamentally alter the way many organizations work and, as a result, will accelerate enterprise-wide modernisation efforts on an unprecedented scale.”

Eighty-five percent of IT leaders reported that the large-scale move to public cloud better positioned their company to effectively deal with future disruptions by:

Improving collaboration across different functions

Enabling faster response times (78%)

Creating more resilient supply chains (71%)

They also stressed how public cloud is foundational for a future-ready enterprise, enabling the use of sensors and advanced analytics for increased visibility and faster decisioning (68%) and improving productivity through intelligent automation (64%).

To maintain momentum, businesses must invest to build digital acumen, more adaptive

ecosystems, and intelligent automation. Effective execution requires ready access to data for fast, informed decision-making. A leader’s task is to create a culture that values and invests in data.

View and download the IDC InfoBrief report in full here.