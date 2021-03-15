Balancing the Yin and Yang of Application Modernization

For a business to adapt and remain relevant to customers in the face of unprecedented change, the attributes that matter most are agility and responsiveness. Without both it is impossible to accelerate innovation, strengthen business continuity, and deliver exceptional experiences.

There are plenty of examples of digital-native upstarts competing toe-to-toe with entrenched, traditional enterprises. They do this by running applications on modern technologies that are more efficient, responsive, data focused, predictive, and scalable—allowing them to stay one step ahead of customer and employee behaviours and preferences.

Cloud has emerged as one of the key pieces of the digitization puzzle—granting legacy enterprises access to the same sophisticated infrastructure as digital natives to facilitate faster application orchestration.

Cloud adoption is rapidly increasing

In spite of the apparent benefits, public cloud adoption was slow to start. However, the pace of adoption has rapidly increased over the past two years. Gartner states: “The proportion of IT spending that is shifting to cloud will accelerate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, with cloud projected to make up 14.2% of the total global enterprise IT spending market in 2024, up from 9.1% in 2020.”

While adoption is increasing, enterprises are still experiencing hurdles in the beginning phases of their cloud journeys. According to Gartner, 90% of the application modernization envisioned by businesses through 2025 will fail to deliver the expected business results.

There are many reasons for this—most stem from complexity and cost—but success can be achieved with a carefully considered approach that balances modernization with strategy to deliver business value. This is the Yin and Yang of application modernization.

Trade-offs are complex

A lift-and-shift, or re-hosting, approach is often considered a relatively fast and inexpensive way to move on-premises apps to the cloud without redesign. While a lift-and-shift could provide gains on operational costs in shorter term, it falls short of delivering the full potential of cloud efficiencies in the longer term.

On the other hand, strategies like re-platforming and re-engineering require higher initial investments compared to re-hosting. Deciding on the right strategy for application modernization must be determined by careful consideration of the trade-offs and a clear understanding of goals.

Every enterprise landscape is different and desired end goals will vary as well—but whatever they may be, the art of balancing your cloud strategy sets a path for the future that ensures the right foundation is in place for business agility, optimized data, increased responsiveness, and exceptional experiences.

Key strategies for balanced strategy

The right approach involves evaluating the entire application landscape, then deciding on the optimal combination of modernization steps to follow. Some enterprise-level strategies that enable seamless and holistic cloud transformation that maximize value include:

Creating a chain of multiple Cloud Centers of Excellence to kick-start a cloud culture throughout the enterprise

Developing prescriptive cloud-adoption frameworks that consider elements such as assessment, preparation, roadmap, adoption, expertise and skillset needs, and operating models

Leveraging the expertise and incentive programs most major cloud providers offer to experiment

Altering more traditional ways of project budgeting to be more flexible and incremental

By adopting a balanced modernization plan and approach built in conjunction with the right technology partners and balanced with the right orchestration, enterprises can ensure successful modernization.

Cognizant and AWS deliver reduced costs, optimized experiences, and increased TTM for major financial services provider

A major financial services provider was struggling with a range of challenges in its application modernization journey. Among the challenges were the high costs associated with its on-premises licensing, infrastructure costs for monolithic services, and long product release cycles.

Cognizant helped the company implement AWS serverless services with no upfront server licensing costs. This enabled the company to increase customer acquisition by 30% quarter over quarter. It also optimised customer experience by reducing loan approval time from three days to three minutes. It achieved 25% growth in loan disbursement, which resulted in revenue growth, and it significantly cut product launch times, which contributed to 10 new launches in one year—all while increasing cost efficiencies and speeding time to market.

Visit us to learn more about how Cognizant and AWS can modernize your business.