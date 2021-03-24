6 AI myths holding your business back

Artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are reaching deeper into work environments, not only replacing and enhancing mundane jobs, but also augmenting or otherwise changing those that remain. They are permeating every aspect of business and are driving organizational strategies. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2025, AI will be the top category driving enterprise infrastructure decisions.

Yet even as interest in AI rises, several myths about this technology persist. CIOs must identify and debunk those myths, in order to devise sound strategies—or enhance existing ones—when driving implementation of AI projects. By understanding how AI works and where its limitations lie, CIOs can better utilize this technology to deliver business value.

Myth: AI is a luxury during the COVID-19 crisis

Reality: Interest and investment in AI continues to grow even amidst the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, a recent Gartner poll found that 24% of organizations increased AI investments since the onset of the pandemic, while 42% kept them unchanged.

Throughout the pandemic, AI has not only been critical for helping healthcare and government CIOs with tasks like predicting the spread of the virus and optimizing emergency resources, it has also been essential for businesses of all kinds to hasten their recovery efforts. AI has served as an important enabler of cost optimization and business continuity, supporting revenue growth and improving customer interaction as disruption continues.