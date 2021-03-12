Podcast: Cloud Trends Impacting Transformation: The Enterprise Modernization Era is Here!

Cloudreach CEO, Brooks Borcherding, joins the Cloudreach podcast to chat about the cloud modernization era. Over the past 10 years, we have noticed several phases of cloud distinguished by different adoption drivers, sponsors, and challenges. Cloud migration and modernization has continued to evolve, as the market matures and increases the use of automation and data to drive outcomes. In this podcast, we chat with Brooks about the cloud evolution, and the catalysts that will accelerate us into the Enterprise Modernization Era.