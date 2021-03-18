Vinod Bhat appointed chief information officer at Vistara

Vistara has appointed Vinod Bhat as chief information officer, replacing Ravinder Pal Singh who recently left to pursue a new career in education.

Bhat moves to the airline after a 28-year stint at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In his last role there, as global business head for UK and Europe operations, Bhat was responsible for strategizing and driving business growth, delivery, CXO-level interactions, and business benefits for TCS customers. He also headed operations for the largest TCS delivery centre, Delhi-NCR.

Bhat started his career at TCS back in 1993, where he joined as a program manager and team lead. Later, as the company’s global relationship director to a large US retail, pharma and healthcare firm, he was responsible for delivering a flagship application that was later rolled out across 7,000 stores and retail outlets.

He said he wants to “further elevate the Vistara experience to its customers and staff by leveraging digital technologies and enabling advancements in the IT infrastructure by closely working with the business, partners, and other stakeholders.”

Leslie Thng, chief executive officer of Vistara, said that Bhat joins the company at a crucial time as it enters a phase of ambitious growth. He added that Bhat brings to the table a wealth of knowledge in several areas that are critical for digital and business transformations in addition to enhancing the overall operational excellence.

“I am confident that he will not only be able to enable advancements in our IT infrastructure, but also drive innovations that further elevate the Vistara Experience for our customers and staff,” said Thng.