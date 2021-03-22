Audio

Podcast: CIO Leadership Live with Peter High, president of Metis Strategy and author

Podcast

Peter High, president of Metis Strategy and author, joins Maryfran Johnson for this special edition CIO Leadership Live interview, which is jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They will talk about lessons and advice in his new book, Getting to Nimble: How To Transform Your Company into a Digital Leader.

Maryfran Johnson is the host of CIO.com's CIO Leadership Live video show and former Editor in Chief of CIO magazine and Events.

