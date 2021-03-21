Former Punjab government CTO Ashish Shrivastava joins FSS as head of technology

Ashish Shrivastava, former chief technology officer for the Punjab state government, has joined payment technology firm FSS as its head of technology.

Shrivastava comes with over two decades of experience as an IT leader in the finance, retail, manufacturing, media, telecom, and government sectors. Over a 22-year span he built expertise in the areas of ERP, mobility, cloud, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

During his stint with the Punjab state government, Shrivastava was responsible for implementing the “Digital Punjab Programme” across various departments and e-governance projects. He also played an instrumental role in the creation of Punjab’s new enterprise architecture and the state’s “One Integrated Government” project.

Prior to joining the Punjab state government, Shrivastava held CIO positions at CMS Infosystems and Allied Blenders and Distillers. He also served as vice president of IT at Reliance Retail and was the national head of IT operations and service delivery at Future Group India.

Explaining his new role, Shrivastava told CIO that as head of technology, he will be responsible for providing the tech vision and leadership to the firm’s cash-in, cash-out (CICO) and financial inclusion projects.

Shrivastava will be leading the development and implementation of IT infrastructure, service operations, and compliance and risk practices, and aligning them with business priorities. He will also be responsible for cloud technology implementations, building a performance matrix dashboard, and increasing operational efficiency through automation.