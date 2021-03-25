The Secret Sauce to Successful Cloud Migration and Beyond

Modern businesses are accelerating their cloud journeys with AWS to innovate, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. CIOs are leading their organizations through ongoing digital transformation that affects all facets of the company.

Effective digital transformation requires organizations to possess the agility to innovate, deploy software, accelerate time to market, and sustain continuous development and integration.

DevOps is imperative to transformation; however, a robust cloud assurance strategy within DevOps ensures seamless and successful migrations, improved application quality, faster time to market, and optimized experiences, which elevate customer satisfaction. Furthermore, because cloud powers all digital platforms—whether a leading ERP such as SAP S/4HANA or a banking OS like nCino—ensuring non-disruptive and efficient migrations is essential.

Here are four key elements your cloud assurance strategy should encompass:

Full visibility of all business processes on AWS for proactive remediation -Take an end-to-end view of business processes built on AWS to identify and predict potential defects during migration and cloud-native development. This ensures that all business processes function as expected and any deviations are identified immediately and fixed early. Maximized use of cloud resources - Ensure application performance meets customer expectations through optimal utilization of cloud resources by taking advantage of cloud elasticity. Cloud elasticity makes the system scalable when demand surges up or down with no performance disruption or downtime. Secured data and system resiliency - Security validation is of prime importance to ensure data privacy and avoid data theft. Security validation ensures system and application reliability, which preserves an organization’s reputation and integrity for global users. AI/ML for the automation - Enterprises can use AI to make testing autonomous. Further, AI can also help businesses move to the cloud with confidence by identifying real-time migration issues and promoting immediate alerts for intelligent resolution, thereby improving productivity.

Cognizant and AWS Increase Customer Retention at a Leading Health Insurance Organization

A leading American worldwide health insurance provider wanted to enhance its digital user experience with a unified operating and business model. Its digital modernization journey required re-engineering legacy platforms to AWS and data migration of more than 80 million records.

The client benefitted from Cognizant’s AI/ML based automation testing and automation offering for the migration of the records, leveraging its in-depth domain knowledge for seamless migration to AWS.

This resulted in an enhanced user experience and scalability, a 20% improvement in customer retention, and yielded a 99% enrollment efficiency.

Visit us to learn more about the criticality of cloud assurance in your digital transformation success.

With cloud becoming the de facto model, AWS is becoming the hyper-scaler of choice with millions of active customers*. Enterprises should keep a lookout for AWS marketplace, a digital catalog with software offerings from independent vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy tools that run seamlessly on AWS. One can pick from a vast range of software and their variations (configuration & deployment options) and pay as you go for the usage. A robust cloud assurance strategy coupled with intelligent technology ensures that your AWS journey is a smooth sailing one.

